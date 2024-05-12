Principal Securities Inc. Invests $1 Million in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $875,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 44.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 96.3% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $140.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $219.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. Dollar General’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

