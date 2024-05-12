Principal Securities Inc. Invests $992,000 in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 153,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 881,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 401,164 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OFS Credit by 596.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 116,525 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in OFS Credit by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 112,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OFS Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in OFS Credit by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCCI stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.37 million, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -240.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 42,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $962,476.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,779.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,108 shares of company stock valued at $999,360. Corporate insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

