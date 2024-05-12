Principal Securities Inc. Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRQ)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned 2.82% of Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April by 56.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 131,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 47,361 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April Price Performance

BATS APRQ opened at $24.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68.

About Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April

The Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (APRQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.