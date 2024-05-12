Principal Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,684,000 after buying an additional 8,982,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,972,000. Oikos Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 1,908,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,600,000 after buying an additional 992,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 905,087 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $61.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.