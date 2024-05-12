Principal Securities Inc. Takes $1.23 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 20,427 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 184,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,440,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 991,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $88,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,253 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 125.1% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 45,617 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $98.81 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.81 and its 200-day moving average is $94.36. The firm has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

