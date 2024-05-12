Principal Securities Inc. Takes Position in Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XRMI)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XRMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of XRMI stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $33.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF (XRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Risk Managed Income index. The fund tracks an index that holds S&P 500 stocks combined with an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

