Principal Securities Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,667,000. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 107,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,064,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $204.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.