Principal Street Partners LLC Cuts Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,902 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 40,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 14.1% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.09%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.