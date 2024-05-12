Principal Street Partners LLC Has $342,000 Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 95.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Plains GP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Plains GP from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Plains GP Stock Down 0.4 %

Plains GP stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.32%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

