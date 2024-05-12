Principal Street Partners LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DE. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

Shares of DE stock opened at $407.89 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $395.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

