Principal Street Partners LLC Has $492,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $3,411,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 76,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $5,253,549.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $5,253,549.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,112 shares of company stock valued at $22,841,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5 %

PG stock opened at $166.85 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $167.36. The company has a market cap of $393.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

