Principal Street Partners LLC Has $578,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,016 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.14. The company has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

