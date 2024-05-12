Principal Street Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $142.94 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $183.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.83 and its 200 day moving average is $145.20.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

