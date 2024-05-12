Principal Street Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.23.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average of $75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.41. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

