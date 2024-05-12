Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 28,764 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,134 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,764 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMFG. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,918,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

