Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 438 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 8.3% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Intuit by 46.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,944,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.9 %

INTU opened at $632.31 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $671.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $634.47 and a 200 day moving average of $609.63. The firm has a market cap of $177.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.