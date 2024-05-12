Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 458 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,302.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 69,419 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 261,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 47,179 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 189,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average is $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.