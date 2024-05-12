Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.68 to $0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion. Progyny also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.610-1.680 EPS.

Progyny Stock Down 15.3 %

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. Progyny has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.11.

View Our Latest Report on Progyny

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 380,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares in the company, valued at $12,142,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 11,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $420,027.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,476.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,770 shares of company stock worth $3,853,985 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.