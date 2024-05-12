Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.610-1.680 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Progyny also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.68 to $0.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGNY. KeyCorp downgraded Progyny from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.11.

PGNY stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Progyny’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $240,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 384,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,459,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 11,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $420,027.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,476.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $240,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 384,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,459,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,770 shares of company stock worth $3,853,985 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

