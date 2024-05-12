ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.04

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.04 and traded as low as $32.78. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 5,623,109 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 47.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter worth $2,245,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 144.7% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 41,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 24,579 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth $249,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

