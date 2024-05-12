ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the April 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $1.84 on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Cuts Dividend

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0088 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.67%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

