PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Raised to $30.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

PubMatic Price Performance

PUBM stock opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PubMatic

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at $64,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 98,600 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,041,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,263 shares of company stock worth $4,164,043. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth $4,711,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,713 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,073.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth $1,249,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at $572,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

