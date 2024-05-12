PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for PureCycle Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for PureCycle Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for PureCycle Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at PureCycle Technologies

Shares of PCT stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 2.92. PureCycle Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $796.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Fernando Musa purchased 18,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $99,934.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,413 shares in the company, valued at $373,534.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

