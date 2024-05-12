Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Trading Up 0.1%

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGROGet Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.60 and last traded at $32.60. 2,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 11,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.56.

The firm has a market cap of $58.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $401,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (PGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that invests in US large-cap growth companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PGRO was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

