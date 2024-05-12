Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.20

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Q.E.P. Price Performance

OTCMKTS QEPC opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of -0.30. Q.E.P. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17.

Q.E.P. Company Profile

Q.E.P. Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

