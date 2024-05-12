Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ current full-year earnings is $8.02 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $105.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 47,077 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 437,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,183,000 after acquiring an additional 38,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.10%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

