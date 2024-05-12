Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Issued By Wedbush

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Safehold in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Safehold’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Safehold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAFE. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

Safehold Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. Safehold has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 42.51 and a quick ratio of 36.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safehold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 1,240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Safehold by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Safehold’s payout ratio is -157.78%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Stories

