Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for AbCellera Biologics Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for AbCellera Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABCL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $3.83 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 410.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 67.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at $75,000. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

