Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Issued By National Bank Financial

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ERO. TheStreet raised shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE:ERO opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERO. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Ero Copper by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ero Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Ero Copper by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Ero Copper by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

