Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Issued By B. Riley

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vishay Precision Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

NYSE VPG opened at $31.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $427.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Precision Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

