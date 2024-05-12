Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Amerigo Resources Ltd. Raised by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Amerigo Resources in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Amerigo Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Amerigo Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 million. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%.

Shares of Amerigo Resources stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. Amerigo Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $216.21 million, a P/E ratio of -130.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.0222 dividend. This is an increase from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is presently -899.10%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

