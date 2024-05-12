Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for BankUnited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

BankUnited Stock Performance

BKU opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 6.4% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 44,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,483,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,542,000 after acquiring an additional 280,993 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 48.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $62,106.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $319,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

