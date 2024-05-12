Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Lifted by Wedbush

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

HST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Stories

