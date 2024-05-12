Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Lowered by Zacks Research

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Snap-on in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will earn $4.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.96. The consensus estimate for Snap-on’s current full-year earnings is $19.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s FY2024 earnings at $19.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.11 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNA. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $280.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $247.68 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.18.

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total value of $690,074.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,930 shares of company stock worth $14,089,523. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

