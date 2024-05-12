Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) is AGF Management Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,360,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,192 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for 1.7% of AGF Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $293,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 432,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 669,187.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 53,535 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,352,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Quanta Services by 8,297.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,205,000 after purchasing an additional 901,548 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Quanta Services stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.48. The stock had a trading volume of 949,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,643. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $272.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

