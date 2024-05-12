Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QBR.B shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Quebecor Stock Performance

About Quebecor

TSE:QBR.B opened at C$30.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.71. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$27.25 and a twelve month high of C$35.05.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

