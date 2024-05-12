Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.81.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on QBR.B shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on QBR.B
Quebecor Stock Performance
About Quebecor
Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quebecor
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.