QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) PT Raised to $20.00

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QNST. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.38.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on QuinStreet

QuinStreet Stock Performance

Shares of QNST stock opened at $18.47 on Thursday. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QuinStreet

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $126,357.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,916.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the first quarter worth $60,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.