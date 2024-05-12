Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RXT. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RXT

Rackspace Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $440.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.74 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 28.33%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $71,896.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,638,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,772.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1,140.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Free Report

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.