Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.09)-($0.11) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $668-$678 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $675.70 million. Rackspace Technology also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.110–0.090 EPS.
Rackspace Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RXT opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Rackspace Technology
In other news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $71,896.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,638,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,772.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.
