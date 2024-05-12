Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:METC opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.15. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.60 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 11.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

