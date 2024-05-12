Randgold Resources (LON:RRS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6,546.00

Randgold Resources Limited (LON:RRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,546 ($82.24) and traded as high as GBX 6,862 ($86.21). Randgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 6,546 ($82.24), with a volume of 51,000 shares changing hands.
Randgold Resources Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,546 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,546.
Randgold Resources Company Profile
Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
