Raymond James Increases Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Price Target to $43.00

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 41.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Disc Medicine Price Performance

IRON opened at $30.36 on Friday. Disc Medicine has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $77.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.22). Research analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Disc Medicine

In other Disc Medicine news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $81,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine during the third quarter worth about $28,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

