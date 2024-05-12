Raymond James Increases goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$225.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$208.80.

TSE GSY opened at C$178.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$168.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$155.58. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$101.34 and a 52-week high of C$192.08.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 16.6561044 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. Corporate insiders own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

