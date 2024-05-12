Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$7.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$6.50.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on REAL. TD Securities upgraded Real Matters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.43.

Shares of TSE:REAL opened at C$5.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$412.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.40, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$4.43 and a 12 month high of C$7.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.89.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

