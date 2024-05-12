RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Raised to $4.50 at Wedbush

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.76.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. RealReal has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RealReal will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Katz acquired 6,500 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 183,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,382.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James R. Miller sold 21,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $82,344.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,523.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Katz bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,382.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter worth $13,681,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,101,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 5.8% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in RealReal by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

