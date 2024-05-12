Realty Income (NYSE:O) PT Raised to $59.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on O

Realty Income Price Performance

O opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.79. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Realty Income by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.