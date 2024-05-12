Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Relx by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RELX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Relx Stock Performance

NYSE RELX opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $44.75.

Relx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.526 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

