Remington Resources (CVE:RGM) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Remington Resources Inc (CVE:RGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 1,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Remington Resources Stock Up 3.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$593,340.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.
Remington Resources Company Profile
Remington Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Blunt claims located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Goldera Resources Inc and changed its name to Remington Resources Inc in April 2006.
