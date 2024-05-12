Request (REQ) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $126.06 Million

Request (REQ) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 12th. Request has a total market capitalization of $126.06 million and $2.45 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011506 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001517 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,099.85 or 1.00018622 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013268 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12323032 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $2,100,913.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

