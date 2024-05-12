Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 140.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RVNC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

RVNC stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revance Therapeutics news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 9,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $46,423.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 167,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 9,211 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $46,423.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 167,550 shares in the company, valued at $844,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 9,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $47,179.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,036.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,089 shares of company stock worth $143,642 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 113.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 63.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 326,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 93,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.